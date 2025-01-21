Eureka Group Holdings Announces CFO Resignation

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts and uncover their success rate and average return.

Eureka Group Holdings Limited ( (AU:EGH) ) has provided an update.

Eureka Group Holdings Limited has announced the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer and Joint Company Secretary, Ms. Laura Fanning, who will leave her position in late March 2025 to pursue new opportunities. The company has initiated a search for a new CFO and will keep the market updated on the progress. This change marks a significant transition in the company’s leadership, potentially impacting its financial strategy and operations, yet the company continues to ensure stability with Ms. Stephanie So remaining as Company Secretary.

More about Eureka Group Holdings Limited

Eureka Group Holdings Limited is a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: EGH), operating in the industry with a focus on providing specific products or services. The company is involved in managing and developing properties tailored to particular market needs, although specific details about their primary products or services were not provided in the release.

YTD Price Performance: -2.44%

Average Trading Volume: 854,320

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$254.5M

