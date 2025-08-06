Eureka Forbes Schedules Q1 FY26 Earnings Call

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Eureka Forbes Limited ( (IN:EUREKAFORB) ) is now available.

Eureka Forbes Limited has announced an earnings conference call scheduled for August 12, 2025, to discuss the financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. This call will feature a management discussion led by the Managing Director & CEO, Mr. Pratik Pota, and CFO, Mr. Gaurav Khandelwal, followed by a Q&A session. The announcement is part of the company’s regulatory obligations and aims to provide insights into its financial performance, potentially impacting investor relations and market positioning.

Eureka Forbes Limited operates in the consumer goods industry, primarily focusing on water purification, vacuum cleaning, and air purification products. The company is recognized for its commitment to providing health and hygiene solutions to its customers.

