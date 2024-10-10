Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Highlights Innovation at UEG Week 2024

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:EPRX) has released an update.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set to present a poster on their latest clinical trial results at the prestigious United European Gastroenterology Week 2024 in Vienna, showcasing their innovative DiffuSphere™ technology for targeted drug delivery. The company’s focus on developing extended-release treatments for areas with high unmet medical need, including their current Phase 1b/2a RESOLVE trial for eosinophilic esophagitis, highlights their commitment to transforming patient care with potentially safer and more effective therapies.

