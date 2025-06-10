eToro Reports Strong Q1 2025 Results with Strategic Growth Initiatives

Confident Investing Starts Here:

eToro ( (ETOR) ) has issued an update.

On June 10, 2025, eToro Group Ltd. announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, highlighting an 8% increase in net contribution to $217 million, driven by increased trading activity. The company also reported a 14% rise in funded accounts to 3.58 million, and a 21% growth in assets under administration to $14.8 billion. eToro’s strategic focus on sustainable growth included launching new products and services, expanding its asset offerings, and enhancing its financial education content. Additionally, eToro’s regulatory achievements, such as obtaining a MiCA permit, position it well for future growth in the European crypto market.

More about eToro

eToro Group Ltd. is a trading and investing platform that empowers users to invest, share, and learn. Founded in 2007, eToro aims to provide a simple and transparent way for individuals to trade and invest. With a global community of 40 million registered users across 75 countries, eToro offers a range of traditional and innovative assets, allowing users to trade directly, invest in portfolios, or copy other investors.

Average Trading Volume: 2,299,892

Current Market Cap: $5.6B

