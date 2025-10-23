ETHZilla Corporation Acquires Stake in Satschel, Inc.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from ETHZilla Corporation ( (ETHZ) ) is now available.

On October 22, 2025, ETHZilla Corporation entered into a Purchase and Subscription Agreement with Satschel, Inc., acquiring a 15% stake in Satschel for $15 million in cash and stock. This strategic partnership with Satschel’s Liquidity.io platform is expected to enhance ETHZilla’s capabilities in securitizing real-world assets on-chain, offering expanded liquidity and market access, and aligning with institutional compliance requirements. The partnership aims to provide institutional and retail investors access to cash flow-generating assets through Ethereum Layer 2 networks, supporting ETHZilla’s growth strategy and market positioning in the DeFi industry.

ETHZilla Corporation is a technology company in the decentralized finance (DeFi) industry, focusing on bridging traditional finance with decentralized finance. The company aims to connect financial institutions, businesses, and organizations globally by enabling secure blockchain transactions through Ethereum Network protocol implementations. ETHZilla generates recurring revenues through various DeFi protocols and offers solutions such as tokenization, DeFi protocol integration, and blockchain analytics.

