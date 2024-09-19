Ethernity Networks Gains Strategic Investor Stake

Ethernity Networks Ltd. (GB:ENET) has released an update.

Ethernity Networks Ltd, a provider of advanced data processing technology for network appliances, has announced that New Technology Capital Group, LLC now owns 10.65% of the company’s issued shares. The stake acquisition underscores the investment firm’s interest in Ethernity’s offerings, which include semiconductor solutions that accelerate telecom and cloud networks and support 5G, edge computing, and broadband network deployments.

