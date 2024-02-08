Ethema Health Secures $1M Credit Line with Testing 123 LLC

Ethema Health Corporation (GRST) has released an update to notify the public and investors about an entry into a material definitive agreement.

Ethema Health Corporation, along with American Treatment Holdings Inc and Evernia Health Center LLC, has secured a two-year revolving line of credit with Testing 123, LLC, effective February 1, 2024. This financial arrangement allows them access to up to $1 million in funds, offering a significant financial resource to support their operations and investments.

