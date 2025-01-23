Eternity Investment Limited Announces Special General Meeting for Strategic Approvals

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

The latest update is out from Eternity Investment Limited ( (HK:0764) ).

Eternity Investment Limited has announced a special general meeting to be held on February 19, 2025, in Hong Kong. The meeting will focus on approving and authorizing supplemental agreements and related transactions that are crucial for the company’s strategic plans. This announcement indicates a significant step for Eternity Investment Limited as it seeks to solidify its operational and strategic positioning, potentially impacting its stakeholders positively.

More about Eternity Investment Limited

YTD Price Performance: -5.71%

Average Trading Volume: 1,332,761

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$252.1M

