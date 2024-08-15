Eternity Investment Gains Strong Shareholder Support

Eternity Investment Limited (HK:0764) has released an update.

Eternity Investment Limited successfully passed all proposed resolutions during their Special General Meeting on August 15, 2024, with overwhelming shareholder support. The resolutions included the adoption of a new Share Option Scheme and amendments to the Existing Share Award Scheme. The company’s shareholders voted in favor of these changes by a significant majority, indicating strong backing for the company’s future plans.

For further insights into HK:0764 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.