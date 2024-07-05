Eternity Investment Appoints New Secretary

Eternity Investment Limited (HK:0764) has released an update.

Eternity Investment Limited announced the resignation of Mr. Chan Kin Wah Billy as the company secretary and authorised representative, effective from 8 July 2024, with no disputes reported. Ms. Lo Ming Wan, a seasoned professional with over 15 years in the field, will succeed him in both roles. The company expressed gratitude to Mr. Chan for his service and welcomed Ms. Lo to her new position.

For further insights into HK:0764 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.