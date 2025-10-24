Eternal Hospitality Group Expands ‘Yakitoriya Torikizoku’ into the Philippines

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Eternal Hospitality Group Co.,Ltd. ( (JP:3193) ) is now available.

Eternal Hospitality Group Co., Ltd. has entered into a franchise agreement with the JTC Group of Companies to expand its ‘Yakitoriya Torikizoku’ restaurant chain in the Philippines. This move is part of the company’s strategy to accelerate its growth in Southeast Asia by leveraging JTC Group’s experience and business foundation. The agreement is expected to have minimal impact on the company’s financial results for the fiscal year ending July 31, 2026.

Eternal Hospitality Group Co., Ltd. operates in the hospitality industry, focusing on promoting Japanese yakitori culture globally. The company is expanding its business operations in the United States, East Asia, and now Southeast Asia, with a strategic focus on the growing market in the Philippines.

