Eternal Beauty Holdings Partners with Swiss Perfection for Exclusive Distribution

Eternal Beauty Holdings Limited ( (HK:6883) ) has shared an update.

Eternal Beauty Holdings Limited has announced a strategic partnership with Swiss Perfection, a luxury skincare brand, to exclusively distribute its products in the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong, and Macau. This collaboration is expected to enhance the company’s brand portfolio, increase market competitiveness, and drive business growth by leveraging Swiss Perfection’s reputation for high-quality, innovative skincare products.

More about Eternal Beauty Holdings Limited

Eternal Beauty Holdings Limited operates in the beauty and skincare industry, focusing on premium products and services. The company, along with its subsidiaries, aims to enhance its market presence and competitiveness through strategic partnerships and product offerings.

