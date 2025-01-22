Estrella Resources Updates Director’s Securities Interests

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

Estrella Resources Limited ( (AU:ESR) ) has provided an announcement.

Estrella Resources Limited has announced a change in the securities interests of its director, Christopher Daws. The document outlines the director’s direct and indirect interests in the company’s shares, options, and performance rights, detailing the number and type of securities before the change. These updates are important for stakeholders to remain informed about the director’s stakes, which can influence their perspective on the company’s management and governance.

More about Estrella Resources Limited

YTD Price Performance: 25.00%

Average Trading Volume: 5,173,887

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$47.53M

For detailed information about ESR stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.