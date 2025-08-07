Estrella Immunopharma Faces Nasdaq Non-Compliance Notice

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Estrella Immunopharma ( (ESLA) ) has issued an announcement.

On August 1, 2025, Estrella Immunopharma received a notice from Nasdaq indicating non-compliance with the minimum Market Value of Listed Securities requirement of $35,000,000, which was not met from June 13 to July 31, 2025. The company has 180 days to regain compliance, with plans to actively monitor its market value and explore options to meet Nasdaq’s listing requirements, though there is no assurance of success.

More about Estrella Immunopharma

Estrella Immunopharma, Inc. operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on developing innovative immunotherapy solutions. The company is primarily engaged in creating treatments for various diseases, leveraging advanced technologies to enhance patient outcomes.

Average Trading Volume: 181,446

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $30.74M

