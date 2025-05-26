Essity Executes Share Buyback as Part of Capital Strategy

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Essity AB ( ($SE:ESSITY.B) ) just unveiled an update.

Essity has repurchased 251,715 of its own Class B shares as part of a SEK 3 billion buyback program announced in April 2025. This initiative, financed through cash flow from current operations, aims to make share buybacks a recurring element of Essity’s capital allocation strategy, potentially impacting the company’s financial structure and shareholder value.

More about Essity AB

Essity is a global leader in the hygiene and health industry, providing products, solutions, and services used by a billion people worldwide. The company operates in approximately 150 countries under well-known brands such as TENA and Tork, among others. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Essity is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and reported net sales of approximately SEK 146 billion in 2024, employing 36,000 people.

YTD Price Performance: -2.15%

Average Trading Volume: 1,742,938

Current Market Cap: SEK194.8B

