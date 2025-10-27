Essilorluxottica’s New Lens Study: A Potential Game Changer in Vision Care

Essilorluxottica (OTC) ((ESLOY)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: Essilorluxottica is conducting a post-marketing clinical study titled Post Market Clinical Study to Compare Vision With Essilor® AVA™ Lenses Following AVA™ Refraction Protocol to Equivalent Lenses Following Gold Standard Refraction Protocol. The study aims to assess the visual performance and quality-of-life improvements in patients using Essilor® AVA™ lenses compared to standard lenses, highlighting the benefits of a new subjective refraction protocol.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests two types of spectacle lenses: Essilor® AVA™ lenses and standard lenses. The AVA lenses are designed to enhance visual acuity and patient satisfaction through a new refraction protocol, while the standard lenses follow the traditional prescription method.

Study Design: This interventional study is randomized and follows a crossover model. Participants will wear each type of lens for two weeks, with a two-week washout period in between. The study is double-masked, meaning that participants, care providers, investigators, and outcomes assessors are unaware of which lenses are being used at any given time. The primary purpose is supportive care.

Study Timeline: The study began on August 26, 2025, with the latest update submitted on October 2, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s current recruiting status and recent developments.

Market Implications: The successful demonstration of superior visual performance with Essilor® AVA™ lenses could positively impact Essilorluxottica’s stock performance and investor sentiment. As the eyewear industry is competitive, advancements in lens technology could provide a significant edge over competitors, potentially leading to increased market share.

The study is ongoing, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

