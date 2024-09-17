Essentra Revises 2024 Profit Forecast Amid Market Challenges

Essentra (GB:ESNT) has released an update.

Essentra plc, a global manufacturer of essential components, has revised its full-year 2024 adjusted operating profit forecast to £40m-£42m, a decrease from the market’s expectation of £48.4m-£49.7m, due to challenging market conditions and adverse foreign exchange impacts. Despite the market downturn and slower recovery in the Americas, management remains confident in Essentra’s business model, citing a strong balance sheet and operational leverage that could benefit future growth. The company will release its Q3 results on October 24, 2024.

