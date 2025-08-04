Essentra Executes Share Buyback as Part of Ongoing Programme

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Essentra plc, a company involved in a buyback programme, announced the purchase of 11,500 of its ordinary shares at a price of 104.6 GBp each from Peel Hunt LLP. This transaction is part of a previously announced buyback programme aimed at reducing the number of shares in circulation. Following the cancellation of these shares, Essentra will have a total of 285,751,244 ordinary shares in issue, which will affect the total number of voting rights and could impact shareholder notifications under the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:ESNT) stock is a Buy with a £245.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Essentra stock, see the GB:ESNT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:ESNT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:ESNT is a Neutral.

Essentra’s overall stock score is primarily driven by its improving gross margins and stable balance sheet, despite declining revenue and modest profitability. Technical analysis shows mixed signals with a slight negative bias, and valuation metrics suggest a slightly overvalued stock with a decent dividend yield. The absence of earnings call data limits further insights, while corporate actions like share buybacks indicate management’s confidence in enhancing shareholder value.

More about Essentra

Average Trading Volume: 804,756

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £294.3M

