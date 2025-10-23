Essentra Executes Share Buyback as Part of Ongoing Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Essentra ( (GB:ESNT) ).

Essentra plc has executed a share buyback, purchasing 11,500 of its ordinary shares at a price of 110 GBp each as part of its ongoing buyback program. This move, facilitated by Peel Hunt LLP, will result in the cancellation of these shares, adjusting the total number of voting rights to 285,436,744, which may affect shareholder calculations under regulatory rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:ESNT) stock is a Hold with a £106.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Essentra stock, see the GB:ESNT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:ESNT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:ESNT is a Neutral.

Essentra’s overall stock score reflects mixed financial performance and technical indicators. The company’s strong gross margins are offset by declining revenue and modest profitability. Technical analysis suggests limited momentum, and the high P/E ratio indicates potential overvaluation. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events leaves these areas unaddressed.

More about Essentra

Essentra plc operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing on producing essential components and solutions across various sectors. The company is known for its expertise in providing plastic, fiber, foam, and packaging products, catering to a diverse range of market needs.

Average Trading Volume: 704,834

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £308.2M

