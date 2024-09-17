Essentra Completes Share Buyback and Cancellation

Essentra (GB:ESNT) has released an update.

Essentra plc has successfully executed a share buyback, purchasing 11,500 of its own ordinary shares at a uniform price of 167.2 GBp per share, with an intention to cancel them. This transaction, conducted through Peel Hunt LLP, will leave Essentra with 287,682,744 ordinary shares, impacting the total number of voting rights available to shareholders. The buyback is part of a programme announced earlier in March 2023 and aligns with regulatory compliance.

For further insights into GB:ESNT stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.