Essentra Announces Share Buyback and Cancellation

Essentra plc has repurchased 50,000 of its ordinary shares at a consistent price of 152 GBp each as part of its ongoing buyback program. These shares will be canceled, reducing the company’s total shares in issue to 287,043,244, which will impact shareholding calculations under regulatory rules. This move is part of Essentra’s strategy to manage its capital structure effectively.

