Essentra Announces Board Member’s New Role

Essentra (GB:ESNT) has released an update.

Essentra plc, a FTSE 250 company specializing in manufacturing essential components, has announced the appointment of Jack Clarke as a non-executive director of Capita plc following his announced retirement from Essentra’s Board. The company boasts a global presence in 28 countries, with a workforce of about 3,000, and caters to approximately 69,000 customers across diverse industries such as automotive and electronics.

For further insights into GB:ESNT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.