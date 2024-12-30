Essentra Advances Share Buyback Program with Recent Purchase

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

An update from Essentra ( (GB:ESNT) ) is now available.

Essentra plc announced the purchase of 11,500 of its ordinary shares as part of a buyback program initiated in March 2023. The transaction was conducted through Peel Hunt LLP at a price of 131.6 GBp per share, with the intention to cancel these shares, thereby adjusting the company’s total voting rights and potentially impacting shareholder calculations under disclosure regulations.

More about Essentra

Essentra plc operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing on essential components, packaging, and filters. The company serves a global market, providing solutions primarily to the healthcare, automotive, and electronics sectors.

YTD Price Performance: -20.69%

Average Trading Volume: 523,955

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £377.3M

See more insights into ESNT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.