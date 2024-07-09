Essentra Advances Share Buyback, Plans Cancellation

Essentra (GB:ESNT) has released an update.

Essentra plc has recently bought back 11,500 of its own ordinary shares at a volume-weighted average price of 164.6000 GBp, a move which is part of its share buyback program announced earlier in March 2023. The company plans to cancel these shares, which will then leave Essentra with 287,912,744 ordinary shares in issue, excluding shares held in treasury. This cancellation will affect the total number of voting rights, a key figure for shareholders to determine their percentage holdings.

For further insights into GB:ESNT stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.