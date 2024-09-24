Essentra Advances Buyback Program, Cancels Shares

Essentra (GB:ESNT) has released an update.

Essentra plc has announced the buyback of 50,000 of its ordinary shares at a volume-weighted average price of 148.4 pence per share as part of its ongoing buyback programme. The company intends to cancel these shares, which will subsequently reduce the number of voting rights and total shares in issue. This move is part of Essentra’s strategy to manage its capital and could potentially affect its stock market standing.

