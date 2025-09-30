Essar Shipping Announces Strategic Appointments and Disinvestments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Essar Shipping Limited. ( (IN:ESSARSHPNG) ) is now available.

Essar Shipping Limited announced several key decisions following its 15th Annual General Meeting. The company appointed M/s. Manohar Chowdhry & Associates as its new statutory auditors and M/s. Mayank Arora & Co. as secretarial auditors. Additionally, Essar Shipping plans to disinvest in its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Essar Shipping DMCC in the UAE and OGD Services Holdings Limited in Mauritius, with the proceeds aimed at redeeming existing financial obligations. These strategic moves are expected to streamline operations and improve financial stability, potentially impacting the company’s market positioning and stakeholder interests.

Essar Shipping Limited operates in the shipping industry, providing services related to steel, energy, infrastructure, and other services. The company is based in India and is involved in various sectors, focusing on shipping and logistics solutions.

