ESSA Pharma Receives Court Approval for Acquisition

ESSA Pharma ( (EPIX) ) has shared an update.

On September 30, 2025, ESSA Pharma Inc. announced that it received an amended Interim Order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia related to its Business Combination Agreement with XenoTherapeutics Inc. The order approves the dates for ESSA’s special meeting and court hearing concerning the acquisition of ESSA by XenoTherapeutics, a non-profit biotechnology company. This development is a significant step in the acquisition process, potentially impacting ESSA’s operations and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (EPIX) stock is a Hold with a $2.25 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on ESSA Pharma stock, see the EPIX Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, EPIX is a Neutral.

ESSA Pharma’s overall score reflects significant financial challenges with no revenue and ongoing losses. Technical indicators provide some positive signals, but caution is advised due to potential overbought conditions. The negative P/E ratio and lack of dividends further underline investment risks.

ESSA Pharma Inc. is a pharmaceutical company that was previously focused on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of patients with prostate cancer.

Average Trading Volume: 6,406,897

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $9.15M

