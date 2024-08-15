ESR-LOGOS REIT Issues New Units for Management Fees

ESR-REIT (SG:J91U) has released an update.

ESR-LOGOS REIT has issued 13,018,051 new units as partial payment for management and property management fees for Q2 2024, with the issuance price set at S$0.2741 per unit. The payment, based on the average trading price on the Singapore Exchange for the last ten business days of the quarter, increases total units to over 7.6 billion, with the Manager and Property Manager holding 2.21% and 0.53% respectively.

