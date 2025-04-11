ESR Group Updates on Share Issuance and Securities Structure

ESR Group Limited ( (HK:1821) ) has shared an announcement.

ESR Group Limited announced the issuance of 412,449 shares following the exercise of 1,058,761 KM Options, updating the total number of relevant securities. This announcement is part of the company’s ongoing activities related to the proposed privatization and restructuring efforts under the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers, impacting its securities structure and requiring disclosure from associates and stakeholders.

ESR Group Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating within the financial sector. It is involved in activities related to securities, including the issuance of shares and management of share options and incentive schemes.

