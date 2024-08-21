ESR Group Limited Faces Tough H1 2024

ESR Group Limited (HK:1821) has released an update.

ESR Group Limited reported a significant decline in its financial performance for the first half of 2024, with revenue dropping by 31.4% and a substantial loss of US$208,968,000 compared to a profit in the same period last year. Despite these challenges, the company’s cash reserves increased by 6.3% year-on-year. The results reflect a downturn across most regions, with particularly steep revenue declines in South Korea and Japan.

