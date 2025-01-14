ESR Group Limited Announces Board Composition and Committee Roles

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

ESR Group Limited ( (HK:1821) ) has issued an announcement.

ESR Group Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors, which includes 10 members, with a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors. The board is structured with three committees: Audit, Nomination, and Remuneration, highlighting specific roles and responsibilities of the directors within these groups. This announcement provides stakeholders with clarity on the leadership and governance structure of the company, which is crucial for understanding its strategic direction and decision-making processes.

