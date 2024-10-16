ESR Group Limited Announces Board and Leadership Roles

ESR Group Limited (HK:1821) has released an update.

ESR Group Limited’s board of directors, consisting of 10 members, includes a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors, with Brett Harold Krause serving as Chairman. The board oversees three key committees: Audit, Nomination, and Remuneration, with various directors taking on leadership roles within these groups. This diverse leadership structure is indicative of ESR’s strategic governance approach as it navigates the financial markets.

