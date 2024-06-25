Esprit Holdings Nears Major Disposal Deal

Esprit Holdings (HK:0330) has released an update.

Esprit Holdings Limited has announced it is in the final stages of negotiating a potential disposal of its trade marks and main domain names in the Greater China region for USD 47.5 million. Although no legally-binding agreement has been confirmed, an initial payment of USD 10 million is expected upon signing. Shareholders and potential investors have been advised to exercise caution as the deal, aimed at improving the Group’s working capital, is not yet finalized.

