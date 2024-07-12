Esports Mogul Reveals Top Shareholders in Lithium Universe

Esports Mogul Limited (AU:LU7) has released an update.

Esports Mogul Limited has released a Top Holders Report detailing the leading investors in Lithium Universe Limited’s SPP & Placement Options for 2024 Acceptance. The report lists individuals and entities such as MS Chunyan Niu and Morgan Stanley Australia Securities (Nominee) Pty Limited as top shareholders, each holding 7.59% of the options. Other notable shareholders include Kobala Investments Pty Ltd and Mr. Sufian Ahmad, with significant stakes of 5.82% and 5.32% respectively.

