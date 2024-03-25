Eskay Mining Issues Stock Options to Directors

Eskay Mining (TSE:ESK) has released an update.

Eskay Mining Corp has granted 1.5 million stock options at $0.31 per share to two of its directors, valid for the next five years, pending approval from the TSX Venture Exchange. This strategic move underlines Eskay’s commitment to leveraging its position in the ‘Golden Triangle’ of British Columbia, a region noted for significant precious and base metals exploration and development.

For further insights into TSE:ESK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.