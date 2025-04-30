ESGL Holdings Reports Major Turnaround in FY2024 Results

ESGL Holdings ( (ESGL) ) has shared an update.

On April 29, 2025, ESGL Holdings Limited announced its financial and operational results for FY2024, marking a significant turnaround. The company achieved profitability for its core operating subsidiary, reduced its net loss from $95 million in FY2023 to $0.6 million in FY2024, and improved adjusted EBITDA by over 200%. This success was driven by disciplined cost management, the introduction of new circular products, and the absence of one-off expenses from the previous year. ESGL’s strategic focus on sustainable waste treatment and circular product manufacturing positions it for long-term growth in Southeast Asia.

ESGL Holdings shows strong revenue growth, but profitability challenges and high leverage pose risks. While cash flow is a strength, technical indicators suggest bearish momentum, which could pressure the stock further. The lack of valuation metrics adds uncertainty, contributing to a lower overall score.

ESGL Holdings Limited is a leading provider of sustainable waste management and circular chemical solutions, dedicated to revolutionizing waste transformation with innovative technology and a commitment to environmental preservation. The company operates through its Singapore-based subsidiary, Environmental Solutions (Asia) Pte. Ltd., focusing on Southeast Asia’s industrial and environmental landscape.

