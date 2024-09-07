Escrow.com Seals Record $50M IPv4 Deal

Freelancer Ltd. (AU:FLN) has released an update.

Freelancer Ltd.’s subsidiary Escrow.com has successfully brokered a monumental US $50 million IPv4 transaction with Brander Group, marking the largest deal in Escrow.com’s 25-year history. The transaction, which will be reflected in Freelancer’s third-quarter results, indicates a robust and growing IPv4 market, with expectations for continued high-value deals in partnership with Brander Group.

