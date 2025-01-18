Escorts Kubota Launches New Promaxx Series Tractors

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

Escorts Kubota Limited ( (IN:ESCORTS) ) has issued an announcement.

Escorts Kubota Limited has announced the launch of its new Promaxx series tractors under the Farmtrac Brand. This series includes seven models in the 39 to 47 HP segment and is available in both 2WD and 4WD configurations. The launch is aimed at strengthening the company’s position in the Indian domestic market and expanding its product offerings to meet the varying needs of its customers.

More about Escorts Kubota Limited

Escorts Kubota Limited is a prominent player in the agricultural machinery industry, with a focus on manufacturing tractors and related products. It primarily serves the domestic market in India.

YTD Price Performance: 9.10%

Average Trading Volume: 8,347

Current Market Cap: 390.7B INR

Find detailed analytics on ESCORTS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.