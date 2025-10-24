ES-CON JAPAN Reports Strong Sales Growth Amidst Decrease in Ordinary Income

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

ES-CON JAPAN Ltd. ( (JP:8892) ) has issued an update.

ES-CON JAPAN Ltd. reported its consolidated financial results for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, showing a 13.4% increase in net sales compared to the previous year, despite a 9.6% decrease in ordinary income. The company anticipates continued growth with a forecasted 17.1% increase in net sales for the full fiscal year, indicating a positive outlook for stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:8892) stock is a Hold with a Yen1103.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on ES-CON JAPAN Ltd. stock, see the JP:8892 Stock Forecast page.

More about ES-CON JAPAN Ltd.

ES-CON JAPAN Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the real estate industry. It focuses on real estate development and management, providing a range of services related to property investment and development.

Average Trading Volume: 193,142

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen98.44B

For an in-depth examination of 8892 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue