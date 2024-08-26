Errawarra Resources Unveils Major Lithium Discovery

Errawarra Resources Ltd. (AU:ERW) has released an update.

Errawarra Resources Ltd. has discovered a significant lithium footprint within a 6km2 area at their Pinderi Hills project, confirmed by 1,153 reconnaissance samples. The sampling highlighted multiple lithium soil trends suggesting the presence of lithium-bearing pegmatites, with rock chip samples returning up to 288ppm Li2O. Plans for follow-up exploration are underway to further investigate these findings and other prospective targets.

For further insights into AU:ERW stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.