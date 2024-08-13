Eros Resources Corp. Sets Date for Delayed AGM

Eros Resources (TSE:ERC) has released an update.

Eros Resources Corp. has scheduled its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for September 24, 2024, after a delay beyond the 15-month period mandated by corporate law, for which they have sought an extension. The past two years have seen the company actively seek corporate opportunities to ensure future growth and success. The upcoming AGM will address standard business including the election of directors and the appointment of auditors.

For further insights into TSE:ERC stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.