Eros Resources Completes Merger with Rockridge and MAS Gold

Invest with Confidence:
- Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.
- Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.
Rockridge Resources ( (TSE:ROCK) ) just unveiled an announcement.
Eros Resources, MAS Gold, and Rockridge Resources have completed a significant three-way merger, resulting in Rockridge and MAS Gold becoming wholly-owned subsidiaries of Eros. This merger consolidates high-grade gold and copper assets, marking a strategic expansion for Eros Resources and impacting shareholder distributions, with Eros shareholders owning 42.37% of the combined entity.
More about Rockridge Resources
Rockridge Resources Ltd. operates within the mining industry, focusing on high-grade gold and copper assets in Saskatchewan. The company was involved in a strategic merger to enhance its market position and resource portfolio.
YTD Price Performance: 10.0%
Average Trading Volume: 42,720
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy
Current Market Cap: $1.3M
See more data about ROCK stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.