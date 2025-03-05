EROAD Director Reduces Shareholding by 2 Million Shares

EROAD ( (ERDLF) ) has shared an announcement.

Selwyn Lyle Pellett, a former non-executive director of EROAD Limited, has disclosed the sale of 2,000,000 ordinary shares in the company, reducing his holdings from 3,442,877 to 1,442,877 shares. This transaction, valued at approximately NZD 2.1 million, may impact the company’s stock market dynamics and reflects a significant change in the personal investment strategy of a key stakeholder.

EROAD Limited operates in the technology and transportation industry, providing electronic solutions for vehicle fleet management, including GPS tracking and telematics services. The company focuses on enhancing operational efficiencies and compliance for commercial vehicle operators.

