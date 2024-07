Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) has released an update.

Ero Copper Corp reports a tragic accident at its Caraíba Operations in Brazil, resulting in one fatality and one critical injury. The company has temporarily suspended operations to activate emergency protocols and conduct a full investigation. CEO David Strang expressed heartfelt condolences to the affected families and the community.

