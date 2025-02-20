Ericsson Announces Details for 2025 Annual General Meeting

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

On February 20, 2025, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson announced the details of its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for March 25, 2025. The AGM will take place at the company’s premises in Kista, Stockholm, and will be conducted in Swedish with simultaneous English translation. Shareholders can participate in person, by proxy, or via postal voting. The agenda includes the election of the chair, approval of the agenda, and presentation of financial statements for the year 2024, among other items. This meeting is crucial for shareholders as it addresses resolutions on financial statements and remuneration policies, impacting the company’s governance and stakeholder engagement.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson is a leading telecommunications company based in Sweden, specializing in providing information and communication technology (ICT) to service providers. It focuses on 5G infrastructure, digital services, and offers solutions for network management, digital transformation, and IoT (Internet of Things) connectivity.

YTD Price Performance: -2.48%

Average Trading Volume: 15,926,586

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $26.56B

