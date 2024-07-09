ERI Holdings Co. Faces Profit Decline, Eyes Rebound

ERI Holdings Co., Ltd. (JP:6083) has released an update.

ERI Holdings Co., Ltd. reported a downturn in financial performance for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2024, with net sales increasing slightly by 3.5% but operating profit, ordinary profit, and profit attributable to owners declining by 14.4%, 13.7%, and 19.6% respectively. Despite these challenges, the company is forecasting a rebound in the next fiscal year with a 13.7% increase in net sales and improvements across all profit metrics. Dividends remained steady at 60 yen per share, with a planned payout ratio of 37.5% for FY 5/2024.

