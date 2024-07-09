ERI Holdings Balances Rising Sales with Strategic Costs

ERI Holdings Co., Ltd. (JP:6083) has released an update.

ERI Holdings Co., Ltd. reported an increase in sales, largely attributed to the growth in solution and energy-saving services, despite a downturn in new housing starts. Profits, however, took a hit from substantial upfront costs related to personnel, office expansion, ICT investments for upcoming regulatory changes, and M&A transaction fees. The company remains focused on sustainability and aims to achieve JPY 30 billion in sales by 2030.

