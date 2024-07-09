ERI Holdings Announces Consistent Year-End Dividend

ERI Holdings Co., Ltd. (JP:6083) has released an update.

ERI Holdings Co., Ltd. has declared a year-end dividend of ¥30 per share, consistent with their announcement from December 28, 2023. This decision aligns with the company’s commitment to shareholder profits and its policy of sustainable semi-annual dividends aimed at strengthening its financial base for future growth. The total dividend payout amounts to ¥231 million, sourced from retained earnings.

