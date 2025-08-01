Erayak Power Solution Group Secures $7 Million in Registered Direct Offering

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Erayak Power Solution Group Incorporation Class A ( (RAYA) ) has provided an update.

On July 31, 2025, Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. entered into a securities purchase agreement with institutional investors for a registered direct offering, closing on August 1, 2025. The company raised approximately $7 million in gross proceeds, which will be used for its automated warehousing system, product development, sales and marketing, and working capital. The offering was managed by Craft Capital Management, which acted as the exclusive placement agent. This move is expected to enhance Erayak’s operational capabilities and strengthen its market position in the power supply industry.

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. is a leading manufacturer, designer, and exporter in the power supply industry. The company specializes in the manufacturing, research and development, and wholesale and retail of power solution products, including sine wave and off-grid inverters, inverter and gasoline generators, battery and smart chargers, and custom-designed products. These products are primarily used in agricultural and industrial vehicles, recreational vehicles, electrical appliances, and outdoor living products.

Average Trading Volume: 17,560,588

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $3.74M

