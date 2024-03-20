Erayak Aligns with Cayman Laws Over Nasdaq Rules

Erayak Power Solution Group Incorporation Class A (RAYA) has released an update.

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. has elected to adhere to Cayman Islands corporate governance practices instead of certain Nasdaq Stock Market Rules, as confirmed by their legal counsel. The company is in good standing under Cayman Islands laws and its practices are not in conflict with local statutes. This move aligns with the company’s strategy to follow home country regulations while being listed on the Nasdaq.

